New Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Gizat Nurdauletov as the Prosecutor General of the country, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By the Head of State's Decree dated March 18, 2019, Gizat Nurdauletov was appointed as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Gizat Nurdauletov (born on June 11, 1964) began his career as an investigator at the Prosecutor's Office of Zhambyl district, Almaty region. He was a deputy prosecutor of the same district.

In 1996 and 1997, he served at the State Investigation Committee.



He started serving at the National Security Committee in 1997. Nurdauletov worked as Deputy Head and Head of NSC departments of Almaty City and Almaty region. He also headed the Investigation Department.



Since November 2016, he headed the South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan) Regional Department of the National Security Committee.

Major General of the National Security Gizat Nurdauletov has been awarded the Order of Aibyn (the Order of Valor) Class II.

The previous post he held was the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It should be mentioned that earlier today Kairat Kozhamzharov, by the decree of the Head of State, was relieved of his post as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.