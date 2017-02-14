New prosecutor of Astana appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Order of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip Asanov from February 14, 2017 with the consent of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bulat Dembayev was appointed prosecutor of Astana, Prosecutor's Office of Astana city press service reports.

Prior to his new appointment he served as the Head of Department on Supervision of legality of judicial acts and representation of interests of the state in criminal cases of the Prosecutor General's Office.

By another Order of the Prosecutor General from February 14th, with the consent of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sabyrzhan Bekbosunov was dismissed as the prosecutor of Astana in connection with reaching the maximum age of the law enforcement service.