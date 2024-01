ASTANA. KAZINFORM Timur Suleimenov has been appointed to serve as the new prosecutor of Kostanay region, Kostanay news reports.

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrei Lukin and akim of Kostanay region Archimed Mukhambetov introduced the new prosecutor to the public.

Mr. Suleimenov is 42 years old, prior to his new appointment he served as the deputy prosecutor of Astana.