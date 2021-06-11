New prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation discussed in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Representative of Kazakhstan to the EU, Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan met with the Head of a leading graduate school in the field of European studies, Rector of the «College of Europe», former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, to discuss the prospects of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation, including the collaboration in training of graduate specialists in the field of European relations.

According to Mogherini, Kazakhstan and the EU succeeded in establishing a trustful dialogue fueled by a mutual interest in an active partnership, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Mogherini’s contribution to the development of these relations was special. As The Head of the European Foreign Office, she participated in drafting and signing the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union, the first agreement of its kind in the region of Central Asia. The EPCA has brought cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU to a new level. It offers a comprehensive framework that allows for the effective implementation of bilateral relations.

In 2019, the EU adopted the European Union’s Strategy on Central Asia that boosted the partnership between the two regions.

During the meeting, the parties discussed political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the ongoing vaccination in the EU and Kazakhstan, the production and use of Kazakhstan’s «QazVac».

Particular emphasis was placed on the issue of promoting the anti-nuclear movement and a new international initiative - the Creation of a Global Alliance of Leaders for Nuclear Security and a World Free of Nuclear Weapons. As the current Co-Chair of the UN High-level Panel, and a former parliamentarian who was actively involved in nuclear non-proliferation issues, rector Mogherini expressed interest in the initiative and shared her experience in this area.

The parties agreed to consider in detail the possibility of establishing collaboration and the implementation of educational projects between Kazakhstani universities, the expert community, and the «College of Europe».

For reference: «College of Europe» is a respectable graduate school, offering a master’s degree in European relations. It was established in 1948 in Bruges, Belgium. Currently, students from more than 50 countries study in college. Traditionally, students specialize in European law, European economic and political studies. «College of Europe» is known as the main center for training future employees of European institutions and is the alma mater of notable representatives of political elites in Europe and other countries.