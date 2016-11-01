New public prosecutor appointed in Baikonyr

BAIKONYR. KAZINFORM - New public prosecutor of Baikonyr Manarbek Yernazarov has been introduced to the city administration and heads of law-enforcement agencies today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Introducing the new public prosecutor, deputy public prosecutor of Kyzylorda region Zhaslan Imarmanov noted that after four years former public prosecutor of the city Kanat Kuldzhanov will be transferred to new appointment to Kyzylorda region.



Acting head of the city administration and first deputy akim (mayor) of Baikonyr Nikolai Avdeyev thanked Kanat Kuldzhanov for fruitful joint work, awarded him with the Baikonur golden badge and wished him success in his future work.



Kanat Kuldzhanov, in turn, thanked the city administration and heads of local law-enforcement agencies for close cooperation and expressed confidence that further work of Kazakhstani and Russian law enforcement agencies in Baikonur will be fruitful.