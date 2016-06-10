New public prosecutor of Pavlodar region named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - State councilor of justice of the 3rd degree Serik Karamanov has been appointed as public prosecutor of Pavlodar region in accordance with the order №132/6 of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan as of June 10, 2016.

Native of Kyzylorda city, Mr. Karamanov is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1979).



He began his professional career as an investigator of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Leninskiy district in Almaty region in 1979.



In 1995 he took up the post of public prosecutor of Zhambyl region. Mr. Karamanov became public prosecutor of Karaganda region 10 years later. In 2009, he was appointed as first deputy public prosecutor of Astana city.



Prior to the latest appointment he served as public prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region.