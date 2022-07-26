New public spaces appear in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov shared details about construction of new public spaces in the capital city.

On his Instagram account, the mayor reported on large-scale landscaping works carried out in yards and public spaces of the city.

For instance, a new pedestrian promenade along the Barayev Street has been unveiled this summer in Nur-Sultan. A new amphitheater was built near the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. Square of Friendship was opened in once-abandoned Zheruyik-2 Park. The Square of Teacher was also built near the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

According to Altay Kulginov, 311 yards and public spaces (parks, squares and boulevards) have been landscaped in recent years.

In total, the city administration has built and renovated over 750 yards and public spaces which include workout areas, basketball and football grounds, yards for children, seesaws, and stages for creative performances etc.

















Photo: gov.kz