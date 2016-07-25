New railway station of Astana to be launched in March 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana builds a new railway station which will be accomplished in March 2017, Kazinform learnt from 24.kz.

More than 6,000 workers are involved in the project’s implementation. The building will be equipped with energy-saving lifts and escalators and heat exchangers. Due to pathways, the trains will arrive in the building of the complex.

“The capacity of the old station is 4.6 mln passengers per year, while the real capacity today is 6.7 mln. The new project is designed to serve up to 12.7 mln people per annum,” Bagzat Rakhimzhanov, a representative of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, says.

“The new project fully meets modern requirements. The trains will arrive on the third floor of the building. 2-story closed parking-lots will be opened under the pathways. The passengers will be able to arrive at the station both by their own cars and by public transport. Booking offices will be on the first and fourth floors,” according to Deputy Director for Overhaul Construction of JSC Sembol Suleiman Yilmaz says.