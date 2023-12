ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The exchange rate of the national currency of Kazakhstan to the U.S. dollar reached 300 tenge to 1 dollar.

As of 1 pm. September 16, 2015, the banks have the following rates:

Bank CenterCredit - 295.50 (sell)/ 297.50 (buy);

Halyk Bank - 298.01/299.99;

Kazkom - 295.24/298.82.