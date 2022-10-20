EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:26, 20 October 2022 | GMT +6

    New rector of Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute named

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Yerzhan Amirbekuly has been named the new Chairman of the Board, rector of the Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s official Facebook account.

    Prior to his new appointment, Yerzhan Amirbekuly worked as the deputy director of the higher and postgraduate education department of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.


    Photo: instagram.com/yerzhan_amir



    Tags:
    Education Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Education and Science Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!