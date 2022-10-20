New rector of Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Yerzhan Amirbekuly has been named the new Chairman of the Board, rector of the Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s official Facebook account.

Prior to his new appointment, Yerzhan Amirbekuly worked as the deputy director of the higher and postgraduate education department of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

















Photo: instagram.com/yerzhan_amir