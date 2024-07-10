New Rector of Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory appointed

Gaukhar Tasbergenova has been appointed the Rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Gaukhar Tasbergenova is a well-known Kazakh pianist, concertmaster, art manager, and laureate of international competitions. She is a graduate of the Kulyash Baisseitova School, and holds PhD in Art Management.

Over the years, Gaukhar Tasbergenova was actively involved in various international projects, like Paris-Astana: from Debussy to Zhubanova concert, and production of Abai (directed by Giancarlo del Monaco) and Kyz Zhibek operas (directed by Mikhail Panjavidze).

Gaukhar Tasbergenova is also a member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.