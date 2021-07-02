New rector of Suleyman Demirel University named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Davronjon Gaipov is appointed as the new rector of Suleyman Demirel University, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1981 in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Master’s Degree program at the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, doctoral programme at the Eurasian Institute of Humanities.

Since 2017 has served as the vice rector for scientific research at the University.