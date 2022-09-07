EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:39, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    New rector of West Kazakhstan Medical University named

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Kaliyev was named the new Chairman of the Board – rector of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Asset Kaliyev received his bachelor’s degree and completed the post-graduate course at the Aktobe State Medical Academy.

    Throughout many years, he worked as a surgeon, department head at the emergency hospital in Aktobe city, assistant of the surgery department at the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University.

    Until his new appointment, he worked as the head of the health department of Zhambyl region.


    Photo: press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry



    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Healthcare Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!