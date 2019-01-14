EN
    17:40, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    New rector to head Kazakh Civil Aviation Academy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tlek Yerbulekov has been appointed as president - rector of the Civil Aviation Academy JSC by the decision of the board of directors, Kazinform reports.

    Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev introduced the new rector to the staff.

    Tlek Yerbulekov is a graduate of the Aktobe higher flight school of civil aviation.

    Tags:
    Industry Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
