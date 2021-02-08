New rector to head Kozybayev University in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Yerulan Shulanov is appointed as the CEO-rector at Kozybayev University in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

36-year-old Shulanov graduated from the Eurasian National University. He started his career in 2003 at the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan, worked as a senior consultant at KEGOC JSC, lawyer at Adal Solutions LLP, senior manager at Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC. He participated in the development of Samruk Kazyna staff policy, establishment of Samruk Kazyna Corporate University.

He acted as the executive director at Nazarbayev University for three years, worked as the president of the information and analytical centre at the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov introduced the new rector at the sitting of the academic council.