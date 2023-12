NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akan Abdualiyev was appointed as the rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

Born on November 16, 1975, he is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy.

Prior to the appointed he has been working as the Deputy Governor of Almaty region.