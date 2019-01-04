EN
    19:13, 04 January 2019

    New rehabilitation centre for kids with special needs unveils

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A modern rehabilitation centre unveiled in Aksu, Pavlodar region. It boasts the up-to-date equipment and therapeutic horse riding for children with special needs, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

    The centre provides treatment to children aged 1.5-18 years old with muscle-skeleton disorders and psychoneurological pathologies. Up to 38 children at once may attend the centre built under the public-private partnership.

    The centre is purposed to render medical, physiological and pedagogical correctional assistance.

    The centre is open five days a week. Children from nearby villages may stay there for five days.

    An individual therapeutic itinerary will be developed for each child inclusive of individual rehabilitation programme.

    Tags:
    Social support Healthcare Coronavirus Pavlodar region
