19:13, 04 January 2019 | GMT +6
New rehabilitation centre for kids with special needs unveils
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A modern rehabilitation centre unveiled in Aksu, Pavlodar region. It boasts the up-to-date equipment and therapeutic horse riding for children with special needs, pavlodarnews.kz reports.
The centre provides treatment to children aged 1.5-18 years old with muscle-skeleton disorders and psychoneurological pathologies. Up to 38 children at once may attend the centre built under the public-private partnership.
The centre is purposed to render medical, physiological and pedagogical correctional assistance.
The centre is open five days a week. Children from nearby villages may stay there for five days.
An individual therapeutic itinerary will be developed for each child inclusive of individual rehabilitation programme.