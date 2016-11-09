New republican budget conforms to course of Kazakhstan's social modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has adopted today the key financial document of the country by having approved the draft law "On republican budget for 2017-2019" submitted by the Government.

Summing up results of its discussion, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin noted the clearly pronounced social character of the draft republican budget for the upcoming three years approved by MPs, the chamber's press service reports.



"The draft republican budget fully conforms to the course proposed by our President Nursultan Nazarbayev and aimed at social modernization of the country," Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed.



According to Nigmatulin, the Parliament, the Government and the Accounts Committee should jointly ensure effective control over reaching budget targets.



The Majilis Speaker also expressed hope for fruitful work of the Government.



It should be noted that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and members of the Government participated in the plenary session of the lower chamber at which the draft law was endorsed.