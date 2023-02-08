New research reveals global dangers of glacial flooding

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM As rising temperatures shrink glaciers, meltwater can collect to form lakes nearby which could put about 15 million people in high mountains at risk of glacial lake outburst floods, according to a study on Wednesday.

These lakes are a significant natural hazard for people living downstream because outburst floods can occur suddenly with the failure of a natural dam, said a new research published in Nature by New Zealand and international researchers, Xinhua reports.

The study has found that those living in High Mountains Asia and the Andes are the most exposed to this danger, and the areas with dense populations and less resources to cope are most at risk.

Glacial lake outburst floods can happen without warning when a natural dam fails, which requires urgent attention to minimize future loss of life, said University of Canterbury School of Earth and Environment Senior Lecturer Thomas Robinson.

Since 1990 the number and size of glacial lakes have grown rapidly and currently, 15 million people globally are exposed to impacts from potential glacial lake outburst floods, he said.

«People in High Mountains Asia are most exposed and on average live closest to glacial lakes, with about 1 million people living within 10 km of a glacial lake,» he added.

Robinson said it is important to work closely with the exposed communities identified in the study to prevent major disasters.

Photo credit: J. Rachel Carr