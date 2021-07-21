New rules on borders to apply to people vaccinated with one dose as of Monday in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The rules relating to the entry of people to Slovakia, who have been inoculated with only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were adjusted as of Monday, July 19, TASR learnt from spokeswoman for the Public Health Office (UVZ) Dasa Rackova on Friday.

Already on the first day after their return, they will be able to be tested with a PCR test and, if the result is negative, quarantine will be terminated. The transitional provisions only apply to those who were vaccinated before July 9 and will be in force for two weeks. This follows from a decree of the Public Health Office issued on Friday, which responds to the decision of the Constitutional Court.

«This transitional provision won’t apply to people who have been vaccinated after July 9, that is after the current decree came into force. In their case, too short a time has elapsed for them to develop at least a minimum level of protective antibodies,» she added. Home quarantine is required for these persons, and they can take a COVID-19 test on the fifth day at the earliest. If the test result is negative, the quarantine will be terminated.

UVZ in this way responded to the suspension of the decree by the Constitutional Court and the restoration of the validity and effectiveness of the UVZ decree of June, which in quarantine measures upon entry into Slovakia distinguishes countries according to the travel traffic lights into green, red and black.