EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:59, 04 January 2018 | GMT +6

    New school for 250 students opens in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new school for 250 students has been built in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    The new school with the total area of 1.88 ha opened its doors in Bereke village in Makhambetskiy district.

    The building has necessary infrastructure and basically all classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards. It boasts several computer classrooms.

    Students of grades 1-11 are expected to attend the school.

    Tags:
    Education Atyrau region Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!