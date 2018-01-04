New school for 250 students opens in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new school for 250 students has been built in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The new school with the total area of 1.88 ha opened its doors in Bereke village in Makhambetskiy district.



The building has necessary infrastructure and basically all classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards. It boasts several computer classrooms.



Students of grades 1-11 are expected to attend the school.



