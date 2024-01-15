New school opens its doors in Zhambyl region

A new school opened in Bektobe village in Karatobe rural district, Zhambyl district. The population of the district reached 5,000 people, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The new 325-seat school was built as part of private and public partnerships. It has 15 classes, a gym, a library, and a conference hall.

As earlier reported, the 1,200-seat school was unveiled in Taraz at the close of 2023. 3.1 billion tenge was allocated for its construction from the regional budget. Three more schools for 4,400 pupils will be built in the region in 2024.

There are 483 educational facilities in the region, including 447 secondary, five special and 27 private schools for over 249,000 pupils.