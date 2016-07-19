EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:13, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    New school to open doors in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new school is nearing completion in Koshkarata village in Zhambyl region.

    According to the press service of the regional akimat (administration), the school is to be commissioned right before the start of the upcoming academic year.

    Meanwhile, the majority of village schools across Kazakhstan are in advanced state of disrepair. That is why the Government of Kazakhstan made a decision to build new schools and other educational facilities, especially in the rural areas.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Regions Zhambyl region Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!