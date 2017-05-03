New Sec Gen views stronger coop between CSTO member states as major priority

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM New Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov took up his duties on 2 May, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

Yuri Khachaturov was appointed CSTO Secretary General by the Collective Security Council decision on 14 April.



“On the arrival to the OSCE Secretariat, Yuri Khachaturov met with the staff. Speaking about the priorities of his activity at the post of the CSTO Secretary General, he outlined the major of them, which is the further strengthening of cooperation between the CSTO member states,” the spokesman said.



Yuri Khachaturov is expected to attend the CSTO Permanent Council meeting on 3 May.