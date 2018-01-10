New Secretary-General of FFK appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azamat Aitkhozhin has been appointed Secretary-General of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan during today's meeting of the FFK Executive Committee held in Astana, Sportinform reports.

He succeeded Kanysh Aubakirov, who left the federation due to family circumstances.

Previously, Aitkhozhin headed the Kazakhstan Professional Football League.

Earlier, media also named other candidates for the vacant position: President of FC Astana Sayan Khamitzhanov, one of the top football managers of the country Olzhas Abrayev, and even Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Askar Batalov. However, the members of the executive committee decided to choose Aitkhozhin.