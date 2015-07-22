EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:24, 22 July 2015 | GMT +6

    New secretary general of Kazakhstan Football Federation named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azamat Aitkhozhin has been elected as new secretary general of the Kazakhstan Football Federation. His candidature was approved by members of the federation's executive committee on Wednesday (July 22).

    The 40-year-old Aitkhozhin started his professional career in sports management in 2003 when he was appointed as director of the Khazhimukan Munaitpassov Stadium in Astana. He helmed FC Zhenis and was the head of the Tourism and Sports Department of Astana city. In 2007-2009 he was the director of Astana Arena Sports Complex. After that Mr. Aitkhozhin was the president of FC Astana.

    Tags:
    Sport Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!