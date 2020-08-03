New Сhairman of Committee for Youth and Family Affairs appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Shakhmardan Baimanov has been named new Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Baimanov was born in 1984 in the city of Kyzylorda. He graduated from the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University in 2005 and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan in 2012.

Baimanov started his career in 2005 as an assistant to the Rector of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University. He was responsible for youth affairs.

Between 2007 and 2008, he acted as the executive director of the Youth Initiative Development Center Association in Kyzylorda region.

He used to act as the chairman of the Zhas Otan youth section of the Nur Otan Party, and the acting deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the city of Kyzylorda.

Since 2019, Baimanov has served as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.