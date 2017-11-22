New Silk Road expedition to run through Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The New Silk Road 2017/2018 international expedition is scheduled to start in the spring of 2018. Its route will run through the territories of China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland following the historical Silk Road, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press conference at the Astana's Central Communications Service, the expedition's organizer Jacek Palkiewicz of Palkiewicz Foundation said that the legendary Silk Road was not only a trade artery but a historical phenomenon that had a significant impact on the formation of the cultural appearance of Eurasia. According to him, the project is aimed at refreshing peoples knowledge about the Silk Road and developing international cultural relations, It was born out of his passion for traveling and fascination with the Silk Road.

According to the organizers, the New Silk Road 2017/2018 expedition will start in April 2018 and cover over 10,000 km through China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland along the historical Silk Road as a symbolic "caravan" of offroad cars.