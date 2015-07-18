New solar system discovered?

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - While scouring our corner of the galaxy for planets similar to Earth, some scientists have gotten pretty picky. Along with being able to support life, they believe the ideal habitable exoplanet should reside in a solar system that mirrors ours.

But our solar system appears to be unlikely to be easily found elsewhere. Now, astronomers may have done it,according to a new study on the search for "solar system 2.0." Our potential match lies about 200 light-years from Earth near a star called HIP 11915 that is very much like our sun. The star can be seen using binoculars near the constellation Cetus in North America's southern night skies, CNN reports. Picky, picky, picky So, what picky set of variables makes this new solar system a special match to our own? There is strong evidence that it has a planet that mimics our Jupiter, a gaseous giant with a similarly huge mass. Astronomers believe the Jupiter twin also orbits HIP 11915 about the same distance as Jupiter does our sun. It takes 3,600 days for the twin to circle HIP 11915, similar to Jupiter's orbital phase around the sun, which takes about 4,330 days. It's no wonder it's hard to find such an exact match. There are a few close calls out there, said Richard Hook, a spokesman for the European Southern Observatory, but this discovery is unique. "This is the most precise match," he said. "This is the best Jupiter-like object around a sun-like object." A Brazilian-led team of astronomers working at the University of Sao Paulo used powerful technology -- the observatory's 3.6-meter telescope, which houses a device noted for finding exoplanets by analyzing light coming from stars they orbit. Read more