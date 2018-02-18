New Space Center to be formed in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the working visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Defense and Air Space Industry of Kazakhstan to Bishkek, Kazakhstan's astronaut and national hero Aidyn Aimbetov met with the lead scientists of Kyrgyzstan's National Science Academy, Kazinform reports.

Aidyn Aimbetov, who is also Space Technology Vice-President of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company, told about the latest achievements of Kazakhstan's space company and the opportunities of applying space technologies in economic development and ensuring security of the country.

Vice-President of Kyrgyzstan National Science Academy Osmon Togusakov noted the growing practical significance of space monitoring - from study of relief and natural resources and quality of seeding work up to anti-corruption activity.

"We have discussed the opportunities of creating a unified Central Asian center of space research which will involve our scientists too. We also invite Kazakh colleagues to the academic forum of investments and innovation which will be held this year in order to have this discussion in a more expanded format", Osmon Togusakov said.

In the end of the meeting with Kyrgyz scientists who gave a warm welcome to the Kazakh astronaut, Aidyn Aimbetov pointed out the great scientific potential of Kyrgyzstan's Science Academy and the good potential of joint projects.