TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:03, 15 June 2018 | GMT +6

    New spokesman of Kazakh foreign ministry named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aibek Smadiyarov has been appointed as official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov confirmed that former spokesman Anuar Zhainakov will be transferred to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations where he will serve as advisor.

    Prior to the appointment, Aibek Smadiyarov worked as the advisor of the Kazakh Embassy in Vietnam.

