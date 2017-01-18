New spokesperson of Astana mayor named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elvira Zhurgenbayeva has become the official spokesperson of the Astana mayor.

"Dear friends, good evening! I would like to inform you of important changes in my life. From now on I will serve as the head of the press service and spokesperson of the Astana mayor. I have been working in the television sphere for over 10 years. I have learnt a lot. Now it is time for new experience, new challenges and victories! It is a huge honor and responsibility to work at the press service of Asset Issekeshev [Astana mayor]. As his press service, we will do our best to improve our work with journalists!" Zhurgenova wrote in Facebook on Tuesday.



Elvira Zhurgenbayeva is a native of Zhetysai town in South Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Ms Zhurgenbayeva joined the team of Astana TV Channel in 2005.