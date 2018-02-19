New spokesperson of Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oxana Loskutova has been named as official spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1980, Ms Loskutova is a graduate of the Aktobe region. She is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University and Turan-Astana University.



Loskutova worked as a TV host of the following TV channels: Kazakhstan-Aktobe, Rika-TV and Astana. She was a press secretary of the Nazarbayev Center, the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC RTRC "Kazakhstan" and the Kazakhstan Football Federation.



Prior to the latest appointment, Ms Loskutova served as deputy director - official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.