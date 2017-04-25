New spokesperson of Ministry for Investment and Development named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Murat Zhumanbai has been appointed as official spokesperson of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from the ministry.

The official spokesperson will be responsible for raising public awareness on the ministry's day-to-day functioning as well as activity of its committees and the Public Council.



Throughout his professional career Mr. Zhumanbai served as the head of the press service of the Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police), the press service of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and advisor to the Majilis Speaker.



He also worked as the chief of the PR Department of the Public Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance and the deputy director of the Central Communications Service of the Ministry of Information and Communications.