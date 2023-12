ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan TV channel will broadcast the ceremony of opening of a new sports arena of "Barys" hockey club of Astana and a match of the Astana team against "Metallurg" from Novokuznetsk within the President Cup.

The broadcast starts at 4:20 this Sunday, August 9, Sports.kz informs.

It is expected that the President will take part in the opening ceremony.