New Sports Complex opens in Aktobe region

KHROMTAU. KAZINFORM A new Sports Complex opened its doors in the Don village of Khromtau district in Aktobe region. Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov and locals took part in the opening ceremony, Kazinform quotes the akimat’s press service.

The new facility has volleyball, basketball courts, wrestling gyms, etc. It covers more than 1,000 square meters. The Government budgeted over 305 million tenge for its construction and equipment.

Seven sports complexes were opened since the beginning of the year in the region, and 11 more will be commissioned by the year-end.