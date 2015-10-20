New Sports Palace opened in Petropavlovsk (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new Sports Palace was inaugurated in northernmost city of Kazakhstan today. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova and Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov attended the ceremony.

The 3bln tenge worth project combines three units: an ice skating rink, a modern track and field facility and a cycle track. Its total area is 14,853 square meters. The multi-functional track and field room covers the area of around 4,800 square meters and can receive up to 500 spectators. The ice rink has 1,000 spectator seats and covers the area of about 2,400 square meters.