EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:06, 22 October 2016 | GMT +6

    New staff appointments in Kazakhstan public authorities

    None
    None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM. This week there new staff was appointed in the central and regions' authorities, law-enforcement structures and national TV channel, Kazinform reports.

    Serik Egizbayev was appointed the vice-Minister of Agriculture of RK. Since 2007 up to now he has been worked in the RoK Presidential Administration.

    New district akims:

    Turlybek Arman Alashevich - Saryarka district akim of the city of Astana

    Bulekpayev Ermaganbet Kabdulovich -  Yessil district akim of the city of Astana

    Sarsembayev Adilbek Zeynulayevich -  Almaty district akim of the city of Astana

    Tanaguzov Bakhytbek Tulenovich - Baydibekskiy region Akim of South Kazakhstan

    Ospanov Yerbol Amangeldyevich - Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Industry of Akmola region.

    Pavel Kulagin - State Inspector in Presidential Administration.

    Police Colonel Mukhitov Kayrat Bolatovich - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kyzylorda region

    Elmira Dzhamilova - General Director of KTK TV channel

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Regions Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!