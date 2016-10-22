New staff appointments in Kazakhstan public authorities
Serik Egizbayev was appointed the vice-Minister of Agriculture of RK. Since 2007 up to now he has been worked in the RoK Presidential Administration.
New district akims:
Turlybek Arman Alashevich - Saryarka district akim of the city of Astana
Bulekpayev Ermaganbet Kabdulovich - Yessil district akim of the city of Astana
Sarsembayev Adilbek Zeynulayevich - Almaty district akim of the city of Astana
Tanaguzov Bakhytbek Tulenovich - Baydibekskiy region Akim of South Kazakhstan
Ospanov Yerbol Amangeldyevich - Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Industry of Akmola region.
Pavel Kulagin - State Inspector in Presidential Administration.
Police Colonel Mukhitov Kayrat Bolatovich - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kyzylorda region
Elmira Dzhamilova - General Director of KTK TV channel