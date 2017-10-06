New strategy Kazakhstan's Investment Fund approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The development strategy of JSC "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan" for 2014-2023 has been updated taking into account macroeconomic changes in the country and new economic trends.

Under the new strategy, the Investment Fund of Kazakhstan will continue to work to ensure the return of public investments.



While forming strategic directions of development, the Fund proceeded from the current economic situation, external and internal analysis of the company's activities and development forecasts for subsequent years.

In its activity, the Fund follows the instructions set by the President and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the main directions of the country's policy and state programs in the field of industrial and innovative development, and program documents.

Today, one of the most urgent tasks of the Fund is the restructuring of distressed assets. Thus, in accordance with the new strategy, the Fund at the current stage of its development will focus on two areas of activity, such as working with stressed assets and returning state investments on problem projects.

JSC "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan" is a national development institute and a managing company in the field of restructuring and managing of stressed assets. The Fund is a subsidiary of JSC "National Holding Company "Baiterek".