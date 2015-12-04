New strategy of gender equality developed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy began preparation of a new strategy for gender equality in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Majilis deputy Yelena Tarasenko informed today.

"The strategy of gender equality in Kazakhstan was adopted for the period from 2006 through 2016. It was approved by the President of the country. The strategy included the preferable level of women taking part in decision making process, which was about 30%. We think the work was a success. As is known, 26% of the deputies of the Majilis are women," Y. Tarasenko said.

According to her, the work on increasing of women's participation in the decision making processes is held now at regional levels.

"We are approaching 2016, this is the time to begin our work on development of a new document, a new strategy for the new decade," Y. Tarasenko noted.