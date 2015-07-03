New street named after Nursultan Nazarbayev solemnly opened in Russian city of Kazan

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Today the capital city of Tatarstan - Kazan (Russian Federation) has named one of its streets after the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The ceremony was attended by Acting President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin. "Nursultan Nazarbayev is known worldwide. He is the closest associate of our president Vladimir Putin. In my opinion, we will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between our peoples. Thus, we have named one of the streets of Kazan after the great man Nursultan Nazarbayev," said Acting President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov during the solemn ceremony of Nursultan Nazarbayev Street opening in Kazan. "I believe that the relationship between ethnic groups and religious confessions in Kazakhstan is an example for us. We took this step to strengthen the friendship between our peoples and in honor of the 75th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev," concluded Mr. Rustam Minnikhanov.