New studies show diverse benefits of eating blueberries

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - New studies have added fresh evidence on how blueberry consumption contributes to healthy aging, the latest release of the Gerontological Society of America said, Xinhua reports.

«Since the 1990s, research on the health benefits of blueberries has grown exponentially,» said an opening editorial of The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences.

Studies have documented that this fruit ranks highest in antioxidant activity compared with many other popular fruits. Moreover, other mechanisms for the health benefits of blueberries, such as their anti-inflammatory properties, have been identified, according to the publication.

Another study published on the journal found that consuming 200 grams of blueberries (about one cup) daily can improve blood vessel function and decrease systolic blood pressure. As to the cause, the authors cited anthocyanins, which are phytochemicals that give blueberries their dark color.

Other studies document the cognitive benefits of eating blueberries, including the fruit's high polyphenol count to improved performance on memory effects in children and older adults.