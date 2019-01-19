New study says Saturn's rings younger than planet

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Saturn's rings did not form at the same time as the planet they encircle but are instead much younger, according to a new study released Friday by a United States scientific association.

The report published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science based on data supplied by the Cassinni spacecraft that measured the gravitational field around Saturn and its rings, delved into the internal structure, winds, mass, and age of the rings, EFE reports.