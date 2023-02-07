New sugar plant to be built in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin shared the government’s plan to build a new sugar plant in Shu town, Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the issue of the sugar plant construction has long been discussed. The plant will be built in Shu together with the Turkich company Konya. «The program of sugar industry development will enable us to ramp up sugar production up to 270,000 tonnes until 2025,» said Zhumangarin.

Earlier, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov promised that Kazakhstan will not face sugar deficit this year.