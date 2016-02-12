New tasks from the President on facilitating the economic component of Kazakh diplomacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The February 3 extended collegium meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, was an opportunity to take stock of the Foreign Ministry's work over 25 years of independence, and to form the basis for further activities on the protection and promotion of Kazakhstan's national interests in the international arena.

Obviously, recent economic developments in the world demand improved methods and an extension of the toolbox of "economic diplomacy." Currently, the key direction of the Foreign Service's activity is aimed at attracting foreign investment and technologies. This is part of the implementation of industrial and innovative projects, the Nurly Zhol programme and the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, as well as the promotion of Kazakh exports in foreign markets.



In this regard, the main topic of the meeting was "Economisation of foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

Plans for the country's socio-economic development and modernisation, announced by the President, are priority tasks for us in terms of building up and strengthening "economic diplomacy." The work of our foreign missions is improving. They have so far been charged with the facilitation and goal orientation of activities in host countries depending on economic, investment and technological potential, as well as the interests, needs and priorities of Kazakhstan's economic development.



I would like to emphasise that all basic institutions and conditions needed to attract investments to the country are in place. The legal framework necessary to undertake large-scale works on the attraction of investments has been established. Favourable investment in our business environment has been acknowledged by experts and foreign business partners. However, it is vital to make adjustments to improve the inter-institutional coordination in Kazakhstan and the follow-up process of agreements, particularly at the highest level.



With this in mind we have worked with the economic ministries of the Government to create a concrete cooperation mechanism on the attraction of foreign investments to the priority areas of the Kazakh economy.

In looking at Kazakhstan's trade and investment, we note that 453 events were carried out abroad and 642 visits were made to the country by representatives from the business and economic community in 2015.



With the assistance of the MFA, large bilateral business forums with leading representatives from the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Croatia, Japan and other business communities were carried out.

As a result, about 260 bilateral business documents to the tune of 23.8 trillion tenge ($73.4 billion) were signed last year with direct assistance from the Foreign Ministry.



Our diplomats pay particular attention to the implementation of agreements with foreign partners, reached within the visits of the head of state to China, the USA, the United Kingdom, France and Italy in 2015, during which more than 80 bilateral agreements worth 12 trillion tenge ($37.3 bln.) were signed.



I would like to emphasise the fact that heads of some of the biggest transnational corporations have acknowledged the outstanding role of our President in ensuring Kazakhstan is an investment-attractive country, as well as his commitment to making effective managerial decisions in a challenging environment. For this reason, major foreign companies continue to operate in our country, and even in this difficult period they are considering new investment proposals.



The "pilot project" of a visa-free regime (up to 15 days) for citizens of politically and economically stable countries was extended until December 31, 2017 and expanded to 20 countries. Foreign investors welcomed visa preferences, which provided opportunities for short-term business visits to Kazakhstan aimed at making timely solutions on the investment projects issues.

We have made great progress in preparing for Astana's EXPO 2017. Currently, more than 70 countries and 13 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation. Participation agreements have been signed with 26 countries, and 47 countries and international organizations have appointed their EXPO commissioners.



Work continues to be carried out on this event. The upcoming Second Meeting of international participants of the exhibition, to be held in Astana on February 24-25 and to be attended by more than 200 representatives from participating countries, is an opportunity to evaluate our preparation and harmonize joint actions of the MFA and JSC "NC" Astana EXPO 2017" before the exhibition.

In promoting domestic products for export, the MFA pays special attention to the development of transit and transport potential, as well as marketing Kazakhstan as a convenient international logistics hub.



With the KTZ, we organised an opportunity for diplomatic corps to visit the SEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" and the International Centre for Boundary Cooperation. During this visit, the new transport and logistics hub bordering China and detailed information about the conditions of its operation and business partnership with foreign businesses and investors were presented.



As for the OECD, a milestone event was the signing of the Country Programme of Cooperation with Kazakhstan for 2015-2016 in Davos on January 22, 2015. It's important to note that the only other countries to sign this Programme were Thailand, Peru and Morocco. Against the background of crisis in neighbouring countries and their falling ratings, the leadership of the OECD commends the economic reforms of Kazakhstan.

The 2016 Doing Business report, published October 2015, ranked Kazakhstan 41st among 189 countries, Kazakhstan's strongest result yet.



***

Provisional results of the Ministry's activities show that work in foreign policy and foreign economic directions was effective, and we will continue these efforts. To do so, we have necessary human capacity.

Since independence, the MFA has formed a well-established professional staff with a good command of foreign languages, with knowledge of the peculiarities of specific regions and countries, and with rich experience of diplomatic work.



The MFA's central administrative office, and foreign missions, currently employ 85 doctors and candidates of sciences, 198 masters graduates, 55 graduates of the Bolashak programme, and 376 officers with two and more higher educational qualifications.. More than 70 percent of employees at the MFA have a good command of two and more foreign languages, including rare languages.



A major HR policy in the MFA is to improve training, retraining and professional development systems for officers of the diplomatic service.

A number of our foreign missions have successfully implemented the practice of joint work of not only diplomats, but also representatives from the Ministry for Investments and Development, State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, etc. Partnerships between the MFA and other concerned agencies of Kazakhstan are aimed at enhancing tools and channels for attracting foreign investment to our

country.



The MFA will take all efforts to successfully accomplish new tasks set by the President, effectively implement foreign policy, and ultimately safeguard the priorities of the leadership's economic policy.