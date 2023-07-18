New temperature records possible as heatwaves set to intensify: WMO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Monday that new temperature records could be recorded as intense heatwaves grip the southern US, Mediterranean, North Africa, Middle East and some countries in Asia.

Noting that national meteorological and hydrological services have reported a number of daily and station temperature records, the WMO said in a statement that some countries may also break national temperature records, Anadolu Agency reports.

The heat is forecast to intensify by the middle of the week in parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Türkiye, the agency said.

«If there are any new extreme temperature records during the ongoing heatwaves, we will issue a quick preliminary assessment and then start detailed evaluations as part of our painstaking verification process,» Randall Cerveny, the WMO's weather and climate extremes rapporteur, said in the statement.

«Climate change and temperature increase has spurred a surge in reports of record weather and climate extremes, especially for heat,» Cerveny said.

«We have to make sure that these records are verified for the sake of scientific understanding and accuracy.»

According to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes, the hottest temperature ever recorded was 56.7C (134.06F) on July 10, 1913 in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California.

The WMO is currently validating two temperature measurements of 54.4C (130F) taken in Death Valley, California on Aug. 16, 2020 and July 9, 2021. If confirmed, this would be the hottest temperature on Earth since 1931 and the third warmest temperature ever recorded.

«Both the 2020 and 2021 sensors in Death Valley have to be dismantled and shipped to an independent testing calibration laboratory. One of the testings has been completed and we are awaiting the second,» said Cerveny.

The European temperature record is held by Sicily, with 48.8C (119.8F) measured on Aug. 11, 2021. According to the WMO, it is possible that this record may be broken in the coming days as the heatwave intensifies.