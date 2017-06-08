New tennis center to be constructed in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Construction of a 1,000-seat tennis center is underway in Petropavlovsk. The new sports facility is expected to be put into service in spring 2018, Kazinform reports.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov paid a visit to the construction site of the tennis center that will be built next to the local palace of sport. Mayor of Petropavlovsk city Marat Tasmaganbetov made a presentation of the project.



According to the construction plan, the two-storey tennis center will have four indoor and three outdoor tennis courts, a huge indoor basketball/volleyball court, a gym, a locker-room and a canteen.



Governor Aksakalov also instructed to allot enough space for a spacious parking lot.



The new tennis center worth 1.8 billion tenge will occupy a total area of over 6,000 square meters.