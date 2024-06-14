New terminal at Almaty Airport to handle international flights

A new terminal at the Almaty Airport is set to operate international flights starting from June 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

From June 1, 2024, the new terminal received 310 international flights and served 43,814 passengers.

Currently, it handles 33 air carriers, including Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, Scat, FlyArystan, and international air companies such as Uzbekistan Airways, Azerbaijan Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Somon Air, Wizz Air, Vietjet, Red Wings, IndiGo, Loong Air, Rossiya, Jazeera Airways, Salam Air, Air Arabia, Red Sea Airlines, Air Cairo, Hunnu Air, Azimuth Aero, Yakutia Airlines, Qeshm Air, Air Asia, S7 airlines, FlyNas, Neos Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Asiana Airlines, and Aeroflot.

The terminal T1 will be used for domestic flights operated by Air Astana, Scat, FlyArystan, Qazaq air, and Southern Sky.