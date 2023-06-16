EN
    16:15, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    New terminal of local airport to be built in Atyrau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New terminal of the local airport is to be constructed in Atyrau, akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Shapkenov said there are plans to build a new sophisticated terminal for large passenger flow. The existing terminal does not meet the current demand.

    According to Shapkenov, the talks with potential investors are underway.

    A land plot for the construction of a new terminal has been allotted.

    «The start of the construction process depends on when the negotiations will end,» he added.


