16:15, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6
New terminal of local airport to be built in Atyrau
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New terminal of the local airport is to be constructed in Atyrau, akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
While addressing a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Shapkenov said there are plans to build a new sophisticated terminal for large passenger flow. The existing terminal does not meet the current demand.
According to Shapkenov, the talks with potential investors are underway.
A land plot for the construction of a new terminal has been allotted.
«The start of the construction process depends on when the negotiations will end,» he added.