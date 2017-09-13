New track and field stadium opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the Tugan zher program a new open air track and field stadium was officially opened in Alatau district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The 300-seat stadium is conveniently located behind the Almaty Arena ice palace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek thanked the investors, Alonso company and Unicom Business Group for their support.





The opening ceremony was also attended by honored Kazakh athletes and coaches, including Olympic prize-winners Olga Rypakova, Daulet Turlykhanov, Islam Bayramukov, Yermakhan Ibraimov, Bakhtiyar Artayev and Amin Tuyakov.



"The stadium was built as part of the Head of State Rukhani zhangyru program implementation with the support of our investors who allocated 605 million tenge. Many sports facilities have been built in Almaty over the past few years, giving our youth more opportunities to go in for sports. After all, Almaty is not only a city of culture, medicine, and education but also sports," said Baibek.



It should be noted that it is also planned to build a 5,000-seat covered track and field stadium in Medeu district of the city.