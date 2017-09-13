EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 13 September 2017 | GMT +6

    New track and field stadium opened in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the Tugan zher program a new open air track and field stadium was officially opened in Alatau district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The 300-seat stadium is conveniently located behind the Almaty Arena ice palace.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek thanked the investors, Alonso company and Unicom Business Group for their support.
    null

    The opening ceremony was also attended by honored Kazakh athletes and coaches, including Olympic prize-winners Olga Rypakova, Daulet Turlykhanov, Islam Bayramukov, Yermakhan Ibraimov, Bakhtiyar Artayev and Amin Tuyakov.
    null 

    "The stadium was built as part of the Head of State Rukhani zhangyru program implementation with the support of our investors who allocated 605 million tenge. Many sports facilities have been built in Almaty over the past few years, giving our youth more opportunities to go in for sports. After all, Almaty is not only a city of culture, medicine, and education but also sports," said Baibek.
    null 

    It should be noted that it is also planned to build a 5,000-seat covered track and field stadium in Medeu district of the city.

    null 

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!